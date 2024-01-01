Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

78,867 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

1LS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

1LS

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

  1. 11374238
  2. 11374238
  3. 11374238
  4. 11374238
  5. 11374238
  6. 11374238
  7. 11374238
  8. 11374238
  9. 11374238
  10. 11374238
  11. 11374238
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,867KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZB5ST8JF289030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24C134A
  • Mileage 78,867 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2016 Chevrolet Trax LT for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2016 Chevrolet Trax LT 118,831 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 29,515 KM $49,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred w/Trend Package for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred w/Trend Package 31,046 KM $32,946 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

(click to show)

519-842-9026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Malibu