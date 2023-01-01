Menu
2018 Chevrolet Malibu

144,540 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT | NEW BRAKES | GREAT PRICE

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT | NEW BRAKES | GREAT PRICE

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

144,540KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9770542
  Stock #: 23B56A
  VIN: 1G1ZD5ST9JF217540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,540 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual USB Charging-Only Ports, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Fully automatic headlights, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo w/8" Screen, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.

LT 1.5L DOHC FWD 6-Speed Automatic
Summit White


Reviews:
* Malibu is rated highly for a premium feel to its ride and handling, solid ride comfort, a quiet cabin, easy-to-use technology, and many useful touches that owners enjoy on the daily. The up-level stereo system and peaceful highway ride are commonly praised attributes of this machine. Source: autoTRADER.ca


ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

