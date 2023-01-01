$19,999+ tax & licensing
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-842-9026
2018 Chevrolet Malibu
LT | NEW BRAKES | GREAT PRICE
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
144,540KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9770542
- Stock #: 23B56A
- VIN: 1G1ZD5ST9JF217540
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,540 KM
Vehicle Description
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual USB Charging-Only Ports, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Fully automatic headlights, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo w/8" Screen, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.
LT 1.5L DOHC FWD 6-Speed Automatic
Summit White
Reviews:
* Malibu is rated highly for a premium feel to its ride and handling, solid ride comfort, a quiet cabin, easy-to-use technology, and many useful touches that owners enjoy on the daily. The up-level stereo system and peaceful highway ride are commonly praised attributes of this machine. Source: autoTRADER.ca
ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
