2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

126,114 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

126,114KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKTEJ0JG431563

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 126,114 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Power Steering

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-XXXX

519-842-9026

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500