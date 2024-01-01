$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country
Location
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
519-842-9026
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
126,114KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GCUKTEJ0JG431563
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 126,114 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
2020 GMC Acadia AT4 110,181 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS 76,850 KM $64,999 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS 79,972 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
Call Dealer
519-842-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-842-9026
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500