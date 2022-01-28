Menu
2018 Dodge Journey

28,327 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

SE Plus

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

28,327KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8185050
  • Stock #: S22052
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB1JT510866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # S22052
  • Mileage 28,327 KM

Vehicle Description

** INCOMING ** MORE PHOTOS AND INFO COMING SOON ** 2018 Dodge Journey SE (Stock photo - actual vehicle not exactly as shown) This Dodge will be sold certified, serviced and detailed. Please call for more details! This Journey comes with a 90 day warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. CarfaxCanada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available! This SUV is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse St. Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community. Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

