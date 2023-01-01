$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Stauffer Motors Limited
519-842-3646
2018 Ford Edge
2018 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD
Location
Stauffer Motors Limited
685 Broadway Street, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H1
519-842-3646
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
95,152KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10278057
- Stock #: 24002A
- VIN: 2FMPK4K92JBC52677
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Ebony Perforated Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24002A
- Mileage 95,152 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
UG
PE
301A
999
60T
153
41H
64U
693
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
68.1 L Fuel Tank
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L I4 EcoBoost -inc: active grille shutters
3.36 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,512 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
KEYPAD
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Exterior
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Black Bodyside Cladding
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Regular Amplifier
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Additional Features
20 POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS
EBONY
WHITE PLATINUM TRI-COAT METALLIC
WHITE PLATINUM TRI-COAT
CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.PANORAMIC ROOF
.VOICE ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYS
.HEATED STEERING WHEEL
.RUBBER FLOOR MATS
PERFORATED LEATHER SEATS
.COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
.HEATED REAR SEATS
.HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS
.2.0L I4 ECOBOOST ENGINE
.AUTOMATIC TRANS
245/50R20 A/S TIRES
.HTD WINDSHIELD WIPER DE-ICER
CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE -inc: Panoramic Vista Roof, Standard 2nd row dome LED reading lights are replaced w/2 single lights, Switches located in each grab handle pocket, Voice-Activated Navigation System, pinch-to-zoom capability
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A -inc: Heated Rear-Seats, Cold Weather Package, Deep Tray-Style All-Weather Floor Mats, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Heated Steering Wheel, 110V Power Outlet
EBONY, FRONT UNIQUE PERF LEATHER HEATED/COOLED SPORT SEATS -inc: 10-way power driver seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-down/tilt), driver memory setting, 10-way power front-passenger seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-down/tilt) and 4-way adjustable headr...
WHEELS: 20" PREMIUM PAINTED DARK STAINLESS ALUM -inc: Polished aluminum, Tires: 20"
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Stauffer Motors Limited
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Stauffer Motors Limited
685 Broadway Street, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H1