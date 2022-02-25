$31,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 0 9 6 K M Used Get Financing

21167A VIN: 1FMCU9J94JUB77126

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour GREY CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40

Interior Colour CHARCOAL BLACK LEATHER TRIM SEATS

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 19,096 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater 3.07 Axle Ratio Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 2,195 kgs (4,840 lbs) Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 61.7 L Fuel Tank Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto-start-stop technology Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel KEYPAD Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents SYNC Connect -inc: remote start, lock/unlock vehicle, schedule specific times to remotely start vehicle, locate parked vehicle, review approximate odometer reading and fuel level, Wi-Fi hotspot connects up to 10 devices, Note: SYNC Connect includes ser... Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Real-Time Traffic Display 390w Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio Additional Features Equipment Group 400A WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT POWER PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF FORD SAFE & SMART PACKAGE Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters WHEELS: 19 BRIGHT MACHINED-ALUMINUM CHARCOAL BLACK, HEATED LEATHER SALERNO FRONT BUCKET SEATS POWER PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF -inc: power open/close w/power shade WHEELS: 19" BRIGHT MACHINED-ALUMINUM -inc: luster nickle-painted spokes and pockets, Tires: 235/45R19 A/S FORD SAFE & SMART PACKAGE -inc: Auto High-Beam Headlamps, Adaptive Cruise Control & Fwd Collision Warning, brake support, BLIS (Blind Spot Information System), cross-traffic alert, Lane-Keeping System, lane-keeping alert, lane-keeping aid and driver al... CHARCOAL BLACK, HEATED LEATHER SALERNO FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seats, driver seat memory w/3 settings, driver lumbar support, 4-way manually adjustable front headrests and passenger seat back map pockets

