2018 Ford F-150 XLT

VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED
NO HIDDEN FEES
FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!!

HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM
ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2018 Ford F-150

153,318 KM

Details

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Logo_AccidentFree

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,318KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E57JFE28875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # T25383
  • Mileage 153,318 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Local Delivery

Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
519-688-3202

