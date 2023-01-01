$35,985+ tax & licensing
$35,985
+ taxes & licensing
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-842-9026
2018 Ford F-150
2018 Ford F-150
XLT LOCAL VEHICLE | NO ACCIDENTS | TRADE IN
Location
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
519-842-9026
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
108,251KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9701059
- Stock #: U-2540A
- VIN: 1FTEW1E52JFC06580
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,251 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
4WD, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 7 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, BoxLink Cargo Management System, CD player, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Equipment Group 301A Mid, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear Window Fixed Privacy Glass, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar.
XLT 5.0L V8 4WD 10-Speed Automatic
Lightning Blue
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3