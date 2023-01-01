Menu
2018 Ford F-150

108,251 KM

Details Description Features

$35,985

+ tax & licensing
$35,985

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT LOCAL VEHICLE | NO ACCIDENTS | TRADE IN

2018 Ford F-150

XLT LOCAL VEHICLE | NO ACCIDENTS | TRADE IN

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,985

+ taxes & licensing

108,251KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9701059
  • Stock #: U-2540A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E52JFC06580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,251 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

4WD, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 7 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, BoxLink Cargo Management System, CD player, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Equipment Group 301A Mid, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear Window Fixed Privacy Glass, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar.

XLT 5.0L V8 4WD 10-Speed Automatic
Lightning Blue


Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca


ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

