$36,950+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali NEW TIRES | BOUGHT HERE | LOW KM
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali NEW TIRES | BOUGHT HERE | LOW KM
Location
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
519-842-9026
Certified
$36,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,029 KM
Vehicle Description
8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Jet Black Leather, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amp Alternator, 1st & 2nd Row Colour-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, 2-Speed Active Electronic AutoTrac Transfer Case, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Steps, 7 Speakers, 8 Multi-Colour Customizable Driver Display, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Cornersteps, Body-Colour Lower Front Bumper, Bose Speaker System, CD player, Chrome Bodyside Mouldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Mirror Caps, Colour-Keyed Carpeting, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Emergency communication system: OnStar and GMC connected services capable, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front wheel independent suspension, GMC 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, HD Radio, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, High-Performance LED Headlamps, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar & GMC Connected Services Capable, Overhead airbag, Polished Exhaust Tip, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power driver seat, Power Folding & Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down, Preferred Equipment Group 5SA, Premium audio system: GMC Infotainment System, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/GMC Infotainment & Navigation, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Vision Camera, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM, Speed-sensing steering, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps, Traction control, Trailering Equipment, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote.
Onyx Black
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali NEW TIRES | BOUGHT HERE | LOCAL NEW TIRES | BOUGHT HERE | LOCAL
4D Crew Cab
EcoTec3 5.3L V8
8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
4WD
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
Call Dealer
519-842-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-842-9026