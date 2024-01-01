Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

114,222 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
12046687

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
114,222KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2NEC1JG433545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 25G131A
  • Mileage 114,222 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2011 Chevrolet Traverse 1LS for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2011 Chevrolet Traverse 1LS 262,348 KM $4,000 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer SE AWC for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer SE AWC 172,456 KM $6,000 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 | ONE OWNER | BOUGHT & SERVICED HERE | for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 | ONE OWNER | BOUGHT & SERVICED HERE | 152,052 KM $29,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

(click to show)

519-842-9026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 1500