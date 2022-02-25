$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
DeGroote-Hill Pontiac Buick GMC Ltd
519-842-9026
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
Location
DeGroote-Hill Pontiac Buick GMC Ltd
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
519-842-9026
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
27,702KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8429001
- Stock #: U-2403
- VIN: 1GTV2LEC4JZ117792
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 27,702 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Pontiac Buick GMC Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
DeGroote-Hill Pontiac Buick GMC Ltd
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3