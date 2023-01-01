Menu
2018 GMC Terrain

93,827 KM

Details Features

$32,983

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

Denali

Location

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

  1. 9576664
93,827KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9576664
  • Stock #: U-2567
  • VIN: 3GKALXEX5JL327917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,827 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

