2018 Honda Civic

13,993 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

2018 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

13,993KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8124526
  • Stock #: C22016
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F50JH002989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 13,993 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED ** 2018 Honda Civic LX This Honda will be sold certified, serviced and detailed. Please call for more details! This Civic comes with a 90 day warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. CarfaxCanada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available! This sedan is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse St. Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community. Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

2017 Nissan Sentra SV
 23,126 KM
$18,396 + tax & lic
2004 Chevrolet Silve...
 191,723 KM
$9,460 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 SPORT
 133,592 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

