$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 3 2 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8340150

8340150 Stock #: C22095

C22095 VIN: 2HGFC2F59JH006779

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # C22095

Mileage 66,322 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.