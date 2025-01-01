Menu
Account
Sign In
** 2018 Kia Soul EX ** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2018 Kia Soul

24,276 KM

Details Description

$21,588

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Kia Soul

EX+

Watch This Vehicle
12433897

2018 Kia Soul

EX+

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

  1. 12433897
  2. 12433897
  3. 12433897
  4. 12433897
  5. 12433897
  6. 12433897
  7. 12433897
  8. 12433897
  9. 12433897
  10. 12433897
  11. 12433897
  12. 12433897
  13. 12433897
  14. 12433897
  15. 12433897
  16. 12433897
  17. 12433897
  18. 12433897
  19. 12433897
  20. 12433897
  21. 12433897
  22. 12433897
  23. 12433897
  24. 12433897
  25. 12433897
  26. 12433897
  27. 12433897
  28. 12433897
  29. 12433897
  30. 12433897
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$21,588

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
24,276KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJP3A52J7894782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # C25220
  • Mileage 24,276 KM

Vehicle Description

** 2018 Kia Soul EX ** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From My Motors.ca

Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT SPORT 5.0 (**4WD**CLEAN TITLE/NO ACCIDENTS**SAFETY/CERTIFIED!!**TUNNEAU COVER**NAVIGATION**REVERSE CAMERA**PANOTAMIC SUNROOF**RUNNING BOARDS**FRONT TOW HOOKS**TRAILER HITCH**POWER SEATS**LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**HEATED SEAT for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2017 Ford F-150 XLT SPORT 5.0 (**4WD**CLEAN TITLE/NO ACCIDENTS**SAFETY/CERTIFIED!!**TUNNEAU COVER**NAVIGATION**REVERSE CAMERA**PANOTAMIC SUNROOF**RUNNING BOARDS**FRONT TOW HOOKS**TRAILER HITCH**POWER SEATS**LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**HEATED SEAT 113,040 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Premier (**ONE OWNER!!**SAFETY/CERTIFIED!!**ALLOY RIMS**LEATHER**REMOTE START**HEATED SEATS**REVERSE CAMERA**PUSH BUTTON START**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**) for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Premier (**ONE OWNER!!**SAFETY/CERTIFIED!!**ALLOY RIMS**LEATHER**REMOTE START**HEATED SEATS**REVERSE CAMERA**PUSH BUTTON START**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**) 149,316 KM $13,588 + tax & lic
Used 2011 BMW X3 28i (**RARE!!**ONE OWNER!!**SAFETY/CERTIFIED!!**AWD**ALLOY**HEATED SEATS**FOG LIGHTS**PUSH BUTTON START**POWER DRIVER SEATS**LEATHER**REVERSE PARKING CENSORS**SUNROOF**REAR PRIVACY COVER**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**) for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2011 BMW X3 28i (**RARE!!**ONE OWNER!!**SAFETY/CERTIFIED!!**AWD**ALLOY**HEATED SEATS**FOG LIGHTS**PUSH BUTTON START**POWER DRIVER SEATS**LEATHER**REVERSE PARKING CENSORS**SUNROOF**REAR PRIVACY COVER**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**) 67,244 KM $15,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email My Motors.ca

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-688-XXXX

(click to show)

519-688-3202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,588

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Soul