2018 Kia Sportage

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 0 3 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8191104

8191104 Stock #: S22050

S22050 VIN: KNDPNCAC3J7337832

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # S22050

Mileage 33,038 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.