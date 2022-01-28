$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Sportage
EX Tech
7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
33,038KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8191104
- Stock #: S22050
- VIN: KNDPNCAC3J7337832
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,038 KM
Vehicle Description
***PRICE BASED ON FINANCING ONLY***, AWD.
2018 Kia Sportage 4D Sport Utility White EX AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC
Reviews:
* Owners report solid ride comfort, and good outward visibility and performance - especially from turbocharged models. The performance and confidence imparted by the AWD system is highly rated by owners in northern climates, too. Good fuel economy from non-turbo models and built-in storage help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
