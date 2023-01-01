Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Sentra

81,636 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Sentra

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
81,636KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10388478
  • Stock #: C22416A
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP0JY203452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # C22416A
  • Mileage 81,636 KM

Vehicle Description

** INCOMING ** PHOTOS COMING SOON ** 2018 Nissan Sentra SV *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From My Motors.ca

2010 Toyota Corolla CE
 93,734 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Genesis G80 3.8...
 33,605 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SPORT
 131,173 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email My Motors.ca

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

Call Dealer

519-688-XXXX

(click to show)

519-688-3202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory