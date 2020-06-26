Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV only 11000 kms!

SV only 11000 kms!

Location

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 11,138KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5262539
  • Stock #: C19530
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP5JY242750
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Just Arrived 2018 Sentra SV Low KMS!

One owner, No reported accidents, Back up camera, Bluetooth radio, Heated seats, Only 11000kms, Smart key push button start, 60/40 split rear seat, Air conditioning, POwer windows, locks and mirrors.

This well maninted fuel efficiet 4cyl one owner Sentra is being sold certified, serviced and detailed.

This sedan comes with a minimum no charge 90 day warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. Carfax Canada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available!

This Sentra is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse st Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community.

Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Exterior
  • Winter Tires
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

