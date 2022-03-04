Menu
2018 RAM 2500

39,446 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2018 RAM 2500

2018 RAM 2500

SLT

2018 RAM 2500

SLT

Location

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,446KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8553695
  • Stock #: S22102A
  • VIN: 3C6TR5DT5JG273086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # S22102A
  • Mileage 39,446 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED ** MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON ** 2018 Ram 2500 SLT This Ram will be sold certified, serviced and detailed. Please call for more details! This 2500 comes with the balance of factory warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. CarfaxCanada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available! This Truck is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse St. Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community. Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

