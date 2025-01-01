Menu
Account
Sign In
** 2018 ProMaster Tradesman Cargo Van ** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2018 RAM ProMaster

245,152 KM

Details Description

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 RAM ProMaster

City Cargo Van SLT

Watch This Vehicle
12532092

2018 RAM ProMaster

City Cargo Van SLT

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

  1. 12532092
  2. 12532092
  3. 12532092
  4. 12532092
  5. 12532092
  6. 12532092
  7. 12532092
  8. 12532092
  9. 12532092
  10. 12532092
  11. 12532092
  12. 12532092
  13. 12532092
  14. 12532092
  15. 12532092
  16. 12532092
  17. 12532092
  18. 12532092
  19. 12532092
  20. 12532092
  21. 12532092
  22. 12532092
  23. 12532092
  24. 12532092
  25. 12532092
  26. 12532092
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
245,152KM
Excellent Condition
VIN ZFBERFDB5J6J30691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # V25271
  • Mileage 245,152 KM

Vehicle Description

** 2018 ProMaster Tradesman Cargo Van ** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From My Motors.ca

Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 86,724 KM $36,988 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury 106,554 KM $19,888 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Dodge Dakota ST (**LOW KM!!**ONE OWNER!!**CLEAN TITLE/NO ACCIDENTS!!**SAFETY/CERTIFIED!!**TRAILER HITCH**TUNNEAU COVER**HEATED SEATS**ALLOY RIMS**POWER SEATS**CRUISE CONTROL**CD PLAYER**) for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2005 Dodge Dakota ST (**LOW KM!!**ONE OWNER!!**CLEAN TITLE/NO ACCIDENTS!!**SAFETY/CERTIFIED!!**TRAILER HITCH**TUNNEAU COVER**HEATED SEATS**ALLOY RIMS**POWER SEATS**CRUISE CONTROL**CD PLAYER**) 102,142 KM $11,922 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email My Motors.ca

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-688-XXXX

(click to show)

519-688-3202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2018 RAM ProMaster