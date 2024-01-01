Menu
Account
Sign In
** 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE ** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2018 Toyota C-HR

130,350 KM

Details Description

$20,718

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

  1. 11572693
  2. 11572693
  3. 11572693
  4. 11572693
  5. 11572693
  6. 11572693
  7. 11572693
  8. 11572693
  9. 11572693
  10. 11572693
  11. 11572693
  12. 11572693
  13. 11572693
  14. 11572693
  15. 11572693
  16. 11572693
  17. 11572693
  18. 11572693
  19. 11572693
  20. 11572693
  21. 11572693
  22. 11572693
  23. 11572693
  24. 11572693
  25. 11572693
  26. 11572693
  27. 11572693
  28. 11572693
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$20,718

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
130,350KM
Excellent Condition
VIN NMTKHMBX4JR033261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # S24855
  • Mileage 130,350 KM

Vehicle Description

** 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE ** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From My Motors.ca

Used 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2018 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport 81,226 KM $22,158 + tax & lic
Used 2013 MINI Cooper Hardtop Knightsbridge Classic (**LOW KM!**ALLOY RIMS**LEATHER**SUNROOF**BLUETOOTH**PUSH BUTTON START**HEATED SEATS**FOG LIGHTS**) for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2013 MINI Cooper Hardtop Knightsbridge Classic (**LOW KM!**ALLOY RIMS**LEATHER**SUNROOF**BLUETOOTH**PUSH BUTTON START**HEATED SEATS**FOG LIGHTS**) 109,598 KM $12,488 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE (**4WD**ALLOY RIMS**FOG LIGHTS**HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL**DIGITAL TOUCH SCREEN**TOUCH PAD**CRUISE CONTROL**BLIND SPOT MONITORING**BLUETOOTH**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**PUSH BUTTON START**TRAILER HITCH**) for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE (**4WD**ALLOY RIMS**FOG LIGHTS**HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL**DIGITAL TOUCH SCREEN**TOUCH PAD**CRUISE CONTROL**BLIND SPOT MONITORING**BLUETOOTH**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**PUSH BUTTON START**TRAILER HITCH**) 45,754 KM $22,450 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email My Motors.ca

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-688-XXXX

(click to show)

519-688-3202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,718

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota C-HR