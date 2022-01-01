Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

59,454 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

59,454KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8124523
  Stock #: S21978A
  VIN: 2T3ZFREV4JW469801

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # S21978A
  Mileage 59,454 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Toyota Rav4 LE This Toyota will be sold certified, serviced and detailed. Please call for more details! This Rav4 comes with a 90 day warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. CarfaxCanada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available! This SUV is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse St. Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community. Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

