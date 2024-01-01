Menu
2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT (ALLOY RIMS, REMOTE START, POWER SEATS, FOG LIGHTS, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY, REVERSE CAMERA, STOP&GO). Vehicle comes certified/detailed. No hidden fees. Financing options available - we deal with all major banks. Hours: Monday - Wednesday & Friday 8:00AM-5:00PM - Thursday 8:00AM-7:00PM - Saturday 8:00AM-1:00PM. Address: 7 Rouse Street W, Tillsonburg, N4G 5T5

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

91,688 KM

Details Description

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT (ALLOY RIMS, REMOTE START, POWER SEATS, FOG LIGHTS, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY, REVERSE CAMERA, STOP&GO)

12000292

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT (**ALLOY RIMS**REMOTE START**POWER SEATS**FOG LIGHTS**HEATED SEATS**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**PUSH BUTTON START**TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY**REVERSE CAMERA**STOP&GO**)

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

My Motors.ca

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,688KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SM9K7127307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # C25067
  • Mileage 91,688 KM

Vehicle Description

** 2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT ** (**ALLOY RIMS**REMOTE START**POWER SEATS**FOG LIGHTS**HEATED SEATS**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**PUSH BUTTON START**TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY**REVERSE CAMERA**STOP&GO**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2019 Chevrolet Cruze