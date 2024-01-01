Menu
2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT (**ALLOY RIMS**POWER SEATS**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**HEATED SEATS**REVERSE CAMERA**PUSH BUTTON START**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**USB**STOP&GO**DIGITAL CLIMATE CONTROL**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

25,650 KM

Details Description

$22,495

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT (**ALLOY RIMS**POWER SEATS**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**HEATED SEATS**REVERSE CAMERA**PUSH BUTTON START**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**USB**STOP&GO**DIGITAL CLIMATE CONTROL**)

12015457

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT (**ALLOY RIMS**POWER SEATS**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**HEATED SEATS**REVERSE CAMERA**PUSH BUTTON START**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**USB**STOP&GO**DIGITAL CLIMATE CONTROL**)

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,650KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SMXK7112671

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # C25061
  Mileage 25,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2019 Chevrolet Cruze