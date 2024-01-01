Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

136,885 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LD Silverado Custom

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LD Silverado Custom

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

  1. 11539374
  2. 11539374
  3. 11539374
  4. 11539374
  5. 11539374
  6. 11539374
  7. 11539374
  8. 11539374
  9. 11539374
  10. 11539374
  11. 11539374
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,885KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GCVKMEC4K1204432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 136,885 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD LT Trail Boss for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD LT Trail Boss 99,717 KM $51,985 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Leaf SV PLUS for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2023 Nissan Leaf SV PLUS 33,821 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 GMC Terrain SLE-1 | BOUGHT NEW & SERVICED HERE | NO ACCIDENTS | for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2014 GMC Terrain SLE-1 | BOUGHT NEW & SERVICED HERE | NO ACCIDENTS | 80,101 KM $14,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

(click to show)

519-842-9026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500