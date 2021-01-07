Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

29,495 KM

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

RST with Tonneau cover

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST with Tonneau cover

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

29,495KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6458643
  • VIN: 1GCPYEEK1KZ300689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29,495 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Chevrolet Silverado RST 4cyl Turbo!

No accidents, 4X4, Bluetooth, Remote start, Android Auto, Apple carplay, Heated front seats and steering wheel, Tubocharged, Tonneau cover, plus so much more.

The owner of our dealership was the original owner of this truck. The combination of power and economy in the 2.7 litre is amazing as it produces 310 horsepower and 348 lb-ft tourque. This truck wont last long come see it today.

This truck comes with the balance of the factory. You don't want to miss out on this one. Carfax Canada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available!

This Silverado is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse st Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community.

Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Remote Engine Start
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Balance of Factory Warranty
Privacy Glass
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

