2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2019 Chevrolet Silverado RST 4cyl Turbo!
No accidents, 4X4, Bluetooth, Remote start, Android Auto, Apple carplay, Heated front seats and steering wheel, Tubocharged, Tonneau cover, plus so much more.
The owner of our dealership was the original owner of this truck. The combination of power and economy in the 2.7 litre is amazing as it produces 310 horsepower and 348 lb-ft tourque. This truck wont last long come see it today.
This truck comes with the balance of the factory. You don't want to miss out on this one. Carfax Canada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available!
This Silverado is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse st Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community.
Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!
