DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-842-9026
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country
Location
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
106,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9348238
- Stock #: 23C27A
- VIN: 1GCUYHEL9KZ133902
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 106,450 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3