DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-842-9026
2019 Chevrolet Traverse
3LT
Location
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
96,069KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9448030
- Stock #: U-2543
- VIN: 1GNEVHKWOKJ162609
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 96,069 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
