2019 Ford Edge

COLD WEATHER PACKAGE

Panoramic Vista Roof

Equipment Group 201A

STONE GREY METALLIC

ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST

EBONY, FRONT HEATED UNIQUE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS

PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF -inc: power open/close w/power shade, Standard 2nd row LED dome light is replaced w/2 singles lights, Switch located in each grab handle pocket

EQUIPMENT GROUP 201A -inc: Active Transmission Warm-Up

EBONY, FRONT HEATED UNIQUE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way power driver's seat (fore/aft, up/down, recline, tilt, lumbar), 6-way power passenger seat (fore/aft, up/down, tilt w/manual recline) and manually adjustable head restraints

COLD WEATHER PACKAGE -inc: Front & Rear Floor Liners, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Heated Steering Wheel