2019 Ford Edge

Exterior Colour
Stone Grey
Interior Colour
Ebony Cloth
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Stock #
22016A
Mileage
18,281 KM
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology and active grille shutters
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: 245/60R18 AS BSW -inc: mini spare
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Illuminated locking glove box
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Safety
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (aeb) and Cross Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM
Additional Features
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST
EBONY, FRONT HEATED UNIQUE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF -inc: power open/close w/power shade, Standard 2nd row LED dome light is replaced w/2 singles lights, Switch located in each grab handle pocket
EQUIPMENT GROUP 201A -inc: Active Transmission Warm-Up
EBONY, FRONT HEATED UNIQUE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way power driver's seat (fore/aft, up/down, recline, tilt, lumbar), 6-way power passenger seat (fore/aft, up/down, tilt w/manual recline) and manually adjustable head restraints
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE -inc: Front & Rear Floor Liners, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Heated Steering Wheel
VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link service includes a 6 month subscription and is available in select markets only
