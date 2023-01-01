2019 Ford Expedition

$60,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 1 , 1 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9929813

9929813 Stock #: 23G142A

23G142A VIN: 1FMJK2AT9KEA77549

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 81,150 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.