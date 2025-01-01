Menu
** INCOMING ** PHOTOS COMING SOON ** 2019 Ford Explorer XLT *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2019 Ford Explorer

93,655 KM

Details Description

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Explorer

XLT

12677928

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Logo_NoBadges

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,655KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8DH2KGA17631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # S25326
  • Mileage 93,655 KM

Vehicle Description

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
