2019 Ford F-150 XLT

VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED
NO HIDDEN FEES
FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!!

HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM
ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

86,724 KM

$36,988

Used
86,724KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E55KKE19326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # T25242
  • Mileage 86,724 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford F-150 XLT

VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED
NO HIDDEN FEES
FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!!

HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM
ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

