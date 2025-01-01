Menu
2019 Ford F-150

319,568 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

12932585

2019 Ford F-150

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
319,568KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E54KFB08667

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 25C511A
  • Mileage 319,568 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

2019 Ford F-150