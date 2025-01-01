Menu
2019 GMC Acadia

79,253 KM

Details Features

$25,985

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2019 GMC Acadia

SLE-2

12117469

2019 GMC Acadia

SLE-2

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

Contact Seller

$25,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,253KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKKNLLSXKZ249272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,253 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 GMC Acadia