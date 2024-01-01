Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 GMC Canyon

51,149 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 GMC Canyon

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Canyon

SLE

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

  1. 11117302
  2. 11117302
  3. 11117302
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
51,149KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTG6CEN0K1298503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 24B266A
  • Mileage 51,149 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2018 Ford Mustang GT for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2018 Ford Mustang GT 36,357 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 69,212 KM $50,009 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 69,745 KM $28,509 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

(click to show)

519-842-9026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Canyon