Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

110,980 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

  1. 10635522
  2. 10635522
  3. 10635522
  4. 10635522
  5. 10635522
  6. 10635522
  7. 10635522
  8. 10635522
  9. 10635522
  10. 10635522
  11. 10635522
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
110,980KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10635522
  • Stock #: U-2717
  • VIN: 1GTU9FED0KZ406882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U-2717
  • Mileage 110,980 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 110,980 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Gladiator ...
 107,055 KM
$44,972 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 119,450 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

(click to show)

519-842-9026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory