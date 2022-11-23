Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

80,117 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

  1. 9413533
  2. 9413533
  3. 9413533
  4. 9413533
  5. 9413533
  6. 9413533
  7. 9413533
  8. 9413533
  9. 9413533
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

80,117KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9413533
  • Stock #: U-2540
  • VIN: 1GTP9EED1KZ193593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U-2540
  • Mileage 80,117 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

2013 Chevrolet Cruze...
 119,422 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Buick Encore Pr...
 68,763 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Malib...
 79,645 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

(click to show)

519-842-9026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory