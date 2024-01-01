Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 GMC Terrain

58,222 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

  1. 11429948
  2. 11429948
  3. 11429948
  4. 11429948
  5. 11429948
  6. 11429948
  7. 11429948
  8. 11429948
  9. 11429948
  10. 11429948
  11. 11429948
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,222KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALMEV3KL153036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24C334A
  • Mileage 58,222 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2007 Saturn Sky ONLY 12,000KM | MINT CONDITION | WOW for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2007 Saturn Sky ONLY 12,000KM | MINT CONDITION | WOW 12,442 KM $21,993 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LOW KM | NO ACCIDENTS | RARE DIESEL for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze LOW KM | NO ACCIDENTS | RARE DIESEL 93,558 KM $13,955 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Silverado Custom for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Silverado Custom 141,877 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

(click to show)

519-842-9026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Terrain