2019 Honda Civic

19,372 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

2019 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

  1. 8124532
  2. 8124532
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

19,372KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8124532
  Stock #: C22012
  VIN: 2HGFC2F56KH009883

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # C22012
  • Mileage 19,372 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED ** MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON ** 2019 Honda Civic LX This Honda will be sold certified, serviced and detailed. Please call for more details! This Civic comes with a 90 day warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. CarfaxCanada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available! This sedan is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse St. Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community. Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

