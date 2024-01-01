Menu
2019 Honda CR-V LX

2019 Honda CR-V

32,143 KM

Details Description

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V

LX

2019 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

32,143KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H29KH116715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # S24738
  • Mileage 32,143 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Honda CR-V LX *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2019 Honda CR-V