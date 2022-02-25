Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

39,523 KM

Details Description

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Logo_AccidentFree

39,523KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8340159
  • Stock #: S22098
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H29KH151156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # S22098
  • Mileage 39,523 KM

Vehicle Description

** INCOMING ** MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON ** 2019 Honda CR-V LX This Honda will be sold certified, serviced and detailed. Please call for more details! This CR-V comes with the balance of factory warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. CarfaxCanada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available! This SUV is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse St. Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community. Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

