2019 Honda CR-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 5 2 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8340159

8340159 Stock #: S22098

S22098 VIN: 2HKRW2H29KH151156

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # S22098

Mileage 39,523 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.