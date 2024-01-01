Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred (LOW KM, ALLOY RIMS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN, REVERSE CAMERA, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, DRIVE MODES). VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED. NO HIDDEN FEES. FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS. HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2019 Hyundai Elantra

8,190 KM

Details Description

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred (**LOW KM!!**ALLOY RIMS**HEATED SEATS**HEATED STEERING WHEEL**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**REVERSE CAMERA**BLIND SPOT DETECTION**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**USB/AUX**DRIVE MODES)

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred (**LOW KM!!**ALLOY RIMS**HEATED SEATS**HEATED STEERING WHEEL**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**REVERSE CAMERA**BLIND SPOT DETECTION**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**USB/AUX**DRIVE MODES)

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
8,190KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LFXKU860786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # C24942
  • Mileage 8,190 KM

Vehicle Description

** 2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred ** (**LOW KM!!**ALLOY RIMS**HEATED SEATS**HEATED STEERING WHEEL**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**REVERSE CAMERA**BLIND SPOT DETECTION**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**USB/AUX**DRIVE MODES**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2019 Hyundai Elantra