2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred

VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED
NO HIDDEN FEES
FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!!

HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM
ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2019 Hyundai Tucson

100,148 KM

Details Description

$20,588

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Logo_NoBadges

$20,588

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,148KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA40KU875469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 100,148 KM

Vehicle Description

** 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred ** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Email My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
$20,588

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2019 Hyundai Tucson