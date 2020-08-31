+ taxes & licensing
7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2019 Jaguar I Pace HSE with many additional options
The executive driven I-PACE is a Jaguar above all else – a true driver’s car. Its electric motors and near perfect weight distribution deliver 512 lb-ft of instant torque and sports car agility. Driving this car you will see how incredible this vehcile is.
Experience luxury refinement like non other with this fully electric absolute machine of a vehicle. Comes with winter tires on rims and is certified, serviced and detailed.
This I Pace comes with the balance of the factory warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. Carfax Canada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available!
This Jaguar is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse st Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community.
Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!
