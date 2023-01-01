2019 Jeep Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 7 , 8 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9809068

9809068 Stock #: U-2606

U-2606 VIN: 1C4PJMBX0KD276896

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 107,800 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.