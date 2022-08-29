Menu
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

75,451 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Limited X

75,451KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9267718
  • Stock #: C22268A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBGXKC783718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # C22268A
  • Mileage 75,451 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED ** MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON ** 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited This Jeep will be sold certified, serviced and detailed. Please call for more details! This Grand Cherokee comes with the balance of warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. CarfaxCanada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available! This SUV is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse St. Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community. Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

