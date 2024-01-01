Menu
** 2019 Mazda CX-5 GS ** (**LEATHER**ALLOY RIMS**NAVIGATION**REVERSE CAMERA**PUSH BUTTON START**HEATED SEATS**HEATED STEERING WHEEL**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**POWER LIFT GATE**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2019 Mazda CX-5

76,241 KM

Details Description

$25,550

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5

GS (**LEATHER**ALLOY RIMS**NAVIGATION**REVERSE CAMERA**PUSH BUTTON START**POWER LIFT GATE**HEATED SEATS**HEATED STEERING WHEEL**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**)

2019 Mazda CX-5

GS (**LEATHER**ALLOY RIMS**NAVIGATION**REVERSE CAMERA**PUSH BUTTON START**POWER LIFT GATE**HEATED SEATS**HEATED STEERING WHEEL**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**)

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Logo_NoBadges

$25,550

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,241KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KFACM0K1590698

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 76,241 KM

Vehicle Description

** 2019 Mazda CX-5 GS ** (**LEATHER**ALLOY RIMS**NAVIGATION**REVERSE CAMERA**PUSH BUTTON START**HEATED SEATS**HEATED STEERING WHEEL**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**POWER LIFT GATE**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-688-3202

$25,550

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2019 Mazda CX-5