2019 Mazda CX-5

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 5 5 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9502210

9502210 Stock #: AIQ-2560

AIQ-2560 VIN: JM3KFBEY2K0596661

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 51,553 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD HEADS UP DISPLAY 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.