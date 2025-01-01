Menu
2019 RAM 1500

107,440 KM

Details Features

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn

12741054

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,440KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFFT1KN848162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,440 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 RAM 1500