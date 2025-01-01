Menu
** 2019 Ram 1500 Express ** (**VERY RARE!! 2 DOOR STANDARD CAB!!**HEMI 5.7L V8**TRAILER HITCH**RUNNING BOARDS**TUNNEAU COVER**REVERSE CAMERA**FOG LIGHTS**ALLOY RIMS**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

84,206 KM

Details Description

$33,922

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12110897

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Used
84,206KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6JR6AT8KG500533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # T25118
  • Mileage 84,206 KM

Vehicle Description

** 2019 Ram 1500 Express ** (**VERY RARE!! 2 DOOR STANDARD CAB!!**HEMI 5.7L V8**TRAILER HITCH**RUNNING BOARDS**TUNNEAU COVER**REVERSE CAMERA**FOG LIGHTS**ALLOY RIMS**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Local Delivery

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
519-688-3202

